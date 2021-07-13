US, Russia Discuss Syria, as Putin’s Envoy Says US Likely To Pull Out From Syria and Iraq
News Topic 219
US troops may leave Syria at any time, Russian envoy says
NUR-SULTAN, July 9. /TASS/. The United States may withdraw its troops from Syria at any time, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said in an interview with TASS. “I think that the withdrawal of US troops from Syria may take place at any time,” he pointed out.
US troops may leave Syria at any time, Russian envoy says
US withdrawal from Syria could boost dialogue between Kurds and Damascus – Russian envoy
NUR-SULTAN, July 9. /TASS/. The withdrawal of US troops from Syria could facilitate dialogue between Damascus and the Kurds, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said in an interview with TASS.
US withdrawal from Syria could boost dialogue between Kurds and Damascus — Russian envoy
Baghdad intends for US withdrawal from Iraq – Russian envoy
NUR-SULTAN, July 9. /TSS/. Baghdad made it clear to Moscow that Iraq is set for a US withdrawal from the republic, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told TASS Friday. “The Iraqi colleagues told us that Baghdad intends for a US withdrawal from the country,” he said.
Baghdad intends for US withdrawal from Iraq — Russian envoy
US may pullout forces from Syria: Russian envoy to Kurds
US may pullout forces from Syria: Russian envoy to Kurds
Background Press Call By Senior Administration Officials On President Biden’s Call With President Putin of Russia | The White House
Via Teleconference 3:25 P.M. EDT MODERATOR: Good afternoon, everyone. Today’s call is going to be on background, attributed to a “senior administration official,” and the contents are going to be embargoed until the conclusion of the call. With that, we’ll turn it over to our speaker, [senior administration official].
Background Press Call By Senior Administration Officials On President Biden’s Call With President Putin of Russia | The White House
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.