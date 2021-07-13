US, Russia Discuss Syria, as Putin’s Envoy Says US Likely To Pull Out From Syria and Iraq

US troops may leave Syria at any time, Russian envoy says NUR-SULTAN, July 9. /TASS/. The United States may withdraw its troops from Syria at any time, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said in an interview with TASS. “I think that the withdrawal of US troops from Syria may take place at any time,” he pointed out.

US withdrawal from Syria could boost dialogue between Kurds and Damascus – Russian envoy NUR-SULTAN, July 9. /TASS/. The withdrawal of US troops from Syria could facilitate dialogue between Damascus and the Kurds, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said in an interview with TASS.

Baghdad intends for US withdrawal from Iraq – Russian envoy NUR-SULTAN, July 9. /TSS/. Baghdad made it clear to Moscow that Iraq is set for a US withdrawal from the republic, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told TASS Friday. “The Iraqi colleagues told us that Baghdad intends for a US withdrawal from the country,” he said.

Background Press Call By Senior Administration Officials On President Biden’s Call With President Putin of Russia | The White House Via Teleconference 3:25 P.M. EDT MODERATOR: Good afternoon, everyone. Today’s call is going to be on background, attributed to a “senior administration official,” and the contents are going to be embargoed until the conclusion of the call. With that, we’ll turn it over to our speaker, [senior administration official].

Background Press Call By Senior Administration Officials On President Biden’s Call With President Putin of Russia | The White House

