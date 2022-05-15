Racial Brainwashing In The British Army

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Earlier this month, the historian Simon Webb posted a short video that explains how the racial poison we have come to associate with the United States is also being injected into British Army recruits. They are being given a paper to read called The Psychosis Of Whiteness…that’s right, being white is now regarded as a dangerous delusion, as if you didn’t know already. There is more to it than that, but not a lot more. The paper can be read here; its author is Kehinde Andrews, one of a long line of black academics who makes a comfortable living trashing the white establishment that enabled him.

To be fair, his criticism of Winston Churchill isn’t wide of the mark, and to his credit he recognises the bombing of Dresden by the RAF as a war crime. Churchill was a racist, he says, and his views were no better than Hitler’s. And?

According to Professor Andrews, whiteness isn’t real but is something that needs to be dismantled or overcome, which sounds suspiciously like a soft genocide. He appears to believe in the garbage of white privilege and that Western capitalism was built and maintained by “racial exploitation”. It is easy to recognise the Marxism here, even if it is a brand that Marx himself would definitely not have endorsed. What does he get wrong, apart from everything?

The concept of white supremacy or white world supremacy came about for a very good reason. The history of the world and especially of technological progress has been largely the product of whites, specifically white men. Almost all the things we take for granted in the modern world are the result of the genius of a few hundred men. True, there were significant contributions by the Chinese and the Arabs, but overwhelmingly, these men were white.

Can you imagine living in a world without electricity? There are kids growing up today who cannot imagine a world without social media. The path to this prosperity, to the desk of Professor Andrews in his centrally heated/air conditioned university office, was a long and painful one. If some of his ancestors were slaves, some of ours ended up in the workhouse. In 1831, an Act of Parliament limited the working day to 12 hours for under 18s. Does that sound like a joke or what? Social progress would have been impossible without technological progress, but even technological progress has its downside, in particular vastly more powerful weapons that enable wars of even greater destruction.

Professor Andrews rails at the social evils of the past, but as Thomas Sowell has often pointed out, in economics there are no solutions, only trade-offs. Without the international slave trade and the suffering of his ancestors, Africa would never have been civilised. Take a look at the way some Africans are still living today. How much worse was it a hundred years ago, and before the White Man came?

The idea that Africans were living the life of “the noble savage” may appeal to romantics, but the fact that so many Africans continue to vote with their feet says something different. And without the White Man, conflicts continue. The Rwandan Genocide happened within living memory; there is an insurgency in Northern Chad ongoing since 2016, but who in the West has even heard of it?

Racial antagonism, racial resentment, and other social phenomena that fall under his rubric of racism are to be expected when large unassimilable minorities are imposed on the natives with no mandate and often against their wishes. Whites tolerate this sort of thing more than others, but for all its faults, the Government of China doesn’t. Many other countries also have tough restrictions on non-natives taking up residence, and citizenship is often a no-no.

If Professor Andrews really wants to make the world a better place he will first and foremost stop the race hustling and join the real fight, against the corrupt debt-based financial system and the powerful vested interests that are currently profiting from war in Europe, as they do everywhere else.

