The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Q & A: ‘The Enemy Within’ strategy
Follow Robert Barnes at:
VivaBarnesLaw
Connect with VivaBarnesLaw and other members of VivaBarnesLaw community
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Identifying climate change mitigation as a component of The Great Reset and the Green Movement (a mistaken monolithic characterization) is no excuse to deny climate change. It is a major error to seemingly disavow the reality of anthropogenic climate change for political reasons, when the physical and scientific basis for this existential crisis is known and understood by so many people who have thoroughly studied it. We must change our ways of energy production and consumption (among other things), otherwise the now-ubiquitous instabilities in the earth’s climate moderating system will surely overwhelm us all.