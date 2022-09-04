in Latest, Video

Russia Acts to End Ukraine Ingulets Bridgehead; Deploys 3rd Army to Donbass

1.3k Views 29 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia Acts to End Ukraine Ingulets Bridgehead; Deploys 3rd Army to Donbass
News Topic 603

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

29 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
waine
waine
September 4, 2022

When I was in the army we didn’t talk about some squaddies being the BEST, but as specialists, and not demeaning other soldiers inadvertently.

0
Reply

Prague protests EU, ‘incompetent sellouts.’ Biden, $11.7B for “Ukraine”. Siemens confusion. Update 1

Q & A: ‘The Enemy Within’ strategy