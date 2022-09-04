Maurice Strong’s Green Fascism vs Natural Law

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
In this week’s edition of The Great Game, V and Matt Ehret discussed the roots of the Great Reset with Maurice Strong’s Malthusian revival, and the current self-mutilating food and energy program imposed upon the citizens of the trans atlantic rules based order who have been dubbed “useless eaters” by sect of utilitarian technocrats with a bit too much power in their hands.
We contrast this insanity with the bright future being brought online with the multipolar alliance, with a deep dive into Saudi Arabia’s new turn towards sanity, Africa’s hope for a new dynamic of development and the Non Aligned Movement’s important role in global affairs.
Click on the links below to watch/listen to the full program on Bitchute, Rumble and Soundcloud:
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.