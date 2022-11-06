Q & A: Let’s talk about the news

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
True religion is to keep only enough for a comfortable life, dedicating all your wealth to those suffering want.
For wealth is the excess property we hoard above what is needed for a healthy life. For all wealth belongs to starving children.
This is something so vastly true, and truly fulfilling and satisfying for all, but hard to fully comprehend with a glance, even when you can’t help but somehow tend to agree.
I should say that this Way, is more easily conducted and found in strong locally-owned economy ( not in slave societies AKA the globalists’ factory-supermarket & top-down beaurocratic slave system)
Spot on Alexander , to Qn. at 6’47s , Who’s running things in Britain?- the government couldn’t run a bath? Ans. Britain is more controlled by Globalist thought than any other country including the USA. I have come to the same conclusion, and not hastily. Moreover, I believe a certain intellectual groupings within and about MI6 and and more recently, the Civil Service, even more recently the British Army alas! run foreign policy covertly and overtly, as well as propaganda campaigns. Foreign Policy constitute s the basis for almost all policies, even agricultural. God forbid! Educational institutions, in ways including,… Read more »
ref: at 40′ : concerning modern ‘Hybrid warfare’. If we must postulate that in some ways Hybrid warfare is a good thing because it saves from conventional war of armies over ground, then we must also consider that warfare begins where diplomacy ends’. And so, hybrid warfare ends diplomacy, or at least reduces it’s motion to deception. That means nations live constantly under threat and ill at ease. All basis in traditions of peaceful co-operation will be lost, including power of diplomatic speech. Motives for continued hybrid warfare are not transparent and therefore liable to be anything but according to… Read more »