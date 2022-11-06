Q & A: Is China ready for conflict?

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Stunningly accurate final answer to final question; direct to the point. It is the Western System of government (perhaps its moral and lawful conduct included) that we had and are losing, that is the greatest danger to ourselves in the West; Not China or anyone else.