in Latest, Video

‘Putin’s Brain’ propaganda. Kiev exodus. Arresting Imran Khan. No showers, use washcloth. Update 1

1.3k Views 29 Votes 7 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

‘Putin’s Brain’ propaganda. Kiev exodus. Arresting Imran Khan. No showers, use washcloth. Update 1
Topic 665

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

29 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
7 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
permiegirl
permiegirl
August 22, 2022

I am making $92 an hour working from home. i was greatly surprised at the same time as my neighbour advised me she changed into averaging $ninety five however I see the way it works now. I experience mass freedom now that I’m my non-public boss. 
That is what I do.. http://www.Profit97.com

Last edited 4 hours ago by permiegirl
-2
Reply
Sabravesfan
Sabravesfan
Reply to  permiegirl
August 22, 2022

[ JOIN US ]  
I get paid more than $120 to $350 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $24000 from this without having online working skills .
Here is I started.…………>> http://Www.HomeCash1.Com

Last edited 3 hours ago by Sabravesfan
-1
Reply
Tom
Tom
August 22, 2022

condolences, we deny involvement and this has nothing to do with the conflict should have been the statement. The Iranians know who purpetrades this style of assassination. Its the zionist fascist entity.

2
Reply
permiegirl
permiegirl
Reply to  Tom
August 22, 2022

I am able to create $88/h to complete few jobs on home computer. I’ve never thought that it’s even achievable but my closest mate earning $25k only within five weeks simply working this leading project & she had convinced me to join…
﻿Discover extra details by going following link….. http://Www.NetJob1.com

Last edited 3 hours ago by permiegirl
0
Reply
Tom
Tom
August 22, 2022

massive Russian operation to end the war coming towards Kharkov and Kyiv? russian army is momentary withdrawn and resupplying said Col. Dough McGregor. Russia doesnt want to get stuck in the mud in the fall. War can be over half of september.

0
Reply
Macko
Macko
August 22, 2022

The evil west has a habit of projecting their own intent.

2
Reply
Macko
Macko
August 22, 2022

Think of this as a positive. They will no longer a able to justify accusing people from Asia and Africa of smelling bad.

0
Reply

NATO-Affiliated Poll in 53 Countries Finds Chinese the Most Think Their Country Is a Democracy

Liz Cheney compares herself to Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses Grant