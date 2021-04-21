in Latest, Video

Putin’s Annual Address draws RED LINES NOT to be crossed. More info on Belarus coup coming

Putin's Annual Address draws RED LINES NOT to be crossed. More info on Belarus coup coming
The Duran: Episode 949

Russia Will Find a Way to Protect Its Interests If Other Countries Refuse Dialogue, Putin Says

Russia Will Find a Way to Protect Its Interests If Other Countries Refuse Dialogue, Putin Says

The president’s remarks come amid a new round of tensions between Russia and the West, including fresh sanctions against Moscow by Washington, claims about cyberattacks and election meddling, and mutual recriminations over the escalating civil conflict in Ukraine. Moscow will find “asymmetrical” ways to defend its national interests if other nations refuse dialogue, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

