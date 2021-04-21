Chauvin guilty on all counts. Maxine Waters & US President cross dangerous line
The Duran: Episode 948
Derek Chauvin Found Guilty On All Counts In Murder Of George Floyd
Update (1705ET): After deliberating for more than 10 hours, the jury in the Derek Chauvin trial has found the former Minneapolis police officer guilty on all counts in the murder of George Floyd. Count one: Second-Degree murder – guilty Count two: Third-Degree murder – guilty Count three: Second-Degree Manslaughter – guilty.
