in Latest, Video

Chauvin guilty on all counts. Maxine Waters & US President cross dangerous line

61 Views

Chauvin guilty on all counts. Maxine Waters & US President cross dangerous line
The Duran: Episode 948

Derek Chauvin Found Guilty On All Counts In Murder Of George Floyd

Derek Chauvin Found Guilty On All Counts In Murder Of George Floyd

Update (1705ET): After deliberating for more than 10 hours, the jury in the Derek Chauvin trial has found the former Minneapolis police officer guilty on all counts in the murder of George Floyd. Count one: Second-Degree murder – guilty Count two: Third-Degree murder – guilty Count three: Second-Degree Manslaughter – guilty.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

The Duran

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Russia Tells US Ambassador To Leave Russia, He Says He Will Stay, Then Goes

Putin’s Annual Address draws RED LINES NOT to be crossed. More info on Belarus coup coming