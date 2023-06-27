The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Putin; Wagner were misled, Russia united. CNN, plan to attack Iran. Biden, US not Involved. U/1
CNN released footage of former US President Donald Trump revealing secret information about a plan to attack Iran to unknown interlocutors by showing them confidential material.
🇺🇲🇮🇷 CNN released footage of former US President Donald Trump revealing secret information about a plan to attack Iran to unknown interlocutors by showing them confidential material. pic.twitter.com/1W6cSpk1vH
Putin is surrounded by excellent people and the west have nothing good to say about any of them.
Wagner’s moving convoy able to shoot down attack helicopters and jet aircraft does not help the reputation of Rissia’s armed forces!
It is exactly what Evil always does. Anyone who does a good job, the crap will always try to take them down. How many people have worked in workplaces where everything runs smoothly? Then along comes the narcissists/psychopaths/sociopaths/demons/thieves and liars to “kick it up”. They always come around and the good ones are let go as the workplace becomes untenable. We can all relate. The kings of drama come in, stir up the shit and they have their egos stroked as they are sooooo great in their own minds. I have seen it. This coup to me just shows the… Read more »