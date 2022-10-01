The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Putin, ‘things will never be the same.’ Elensky wants NATO fast track. Red Square party. Update 1
I have read Putin’s speech, it was absolutely embracing, The US/UK/EU will be livid, The people of the world should be able to read what President Putin has been saying, it is inspiring and like Putin say’s the world is now on a different path a more fair and honest path, UNSTOPPABLE. just wish I could be around to see the results.( 86 yrs old )
So the EU is banning toilet paper from Russia ,well the citizens of Europe can wipe their back sides on the US dollar.
I don’t know about the green screen but he looks so funny, he’s sooo short, I would say around 5 feet 6 inches, which is undersized for a bloke! No wonder he’s got such a massive chip on his shoulder. Wasn’t H*t*e*?
Wasn’t H*t*e* short?