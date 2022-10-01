in Latest, Video

Putin, ‘things will never be the same.’ Elensky wants NATO fast track. Red Square party. Update 1

863 Views 24 Votes 4 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Putin, ‘things will never be the same.’ Elensky wants NATO fast track. Red Square party. Update 1
Topic 718

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

24 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
waine
waine
October 1, 2022

I have read Putin’s speech, it was absolutely embracing, The US/UK/EU will be livid, The people of the world should be able to read what President Putin has been saying, it is inspiring and like Putin say’s the world is now on a different path a more fair and honest path, UNSTOPPABLE. just wish I could be around to see the results.( 86 yrs old )

2
Reply
waine
waine
October 1, 2022

So the EU is banning toilet paper from Russia ,well the citizens of Europe can wipe their back sides on the US dollar.

2
Reply
Carol
Carol
October 1, 2022

I don’t know about the green screen but he looks so funny, he’s sooo short, I would say around 5 feet 6 inches, which is undersized for a bloke! No wonder he’s got such a massive chip on his shoulder. Wasn’t H*t*e*?

0
Reply
Carol
Carol
Reply to  Carol
October 1, 2022

Wasn’t H*t*e* short?

0
Reply

Putin: The US is parking missiles “on the porch of our house”

GBP and EURO collapse continues. EU/UK leaders on borrowed time