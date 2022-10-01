Putin: The US is parking missiles “on the porch of our house”

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Dec 23, 2021 Russian President Vladimir Putin has told Sky News that the US and NATO are expanding onto Russia’s borders – and not the other way around. At his traditional end of year news conference, Mr Putin answered questions from the world’s media. And he told Sky News’ Russia Correspondent Diana Magnay that his country wasn’t threatening anybody and that he didn’t want conflict in Ukraine. But he said the ball “is in the West’s court”.
Isnt that something! You look back and see where things were headed and yet the West couldn’t care less. Fast forward to today and here we are!
Satanic question from the world’s most corrupt media.