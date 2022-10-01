in Latest, Video

Putin: The US is parking missiles “on the porch of our house”

source

Dec 23, 2021  Russian President Vladimir Putin has told Sky News that the US and NATO are expanding onto Russia’s borders – and not the other way around. At his traditional end of year news conference, Mr Putin answered questions from the world’s media. And he told Sky News’ Russia Correspondent Diana Magnay that his country wasn’t threatening anybody and that he didn’t want conflict in Ukraine. But he said the ball “is in the West’s court”.

InnerCynic
InnerCynic
October 1, 2022

Isnt that something! You look back and see where things were headed and yet the West couldn’t care less. Fast forward to today and here we are!

John Ellis
John Ellis
October 1, 2022

Satanic question from the world’s most corrupt media.

The greatness of the American CIA has been compromised by power-hungry hacks.

How psychopathic is the U.S. Government?