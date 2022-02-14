The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Putin Talks With Biden and Macron, Accuses West of Engaging in Anti-Russian Media Campaign, Denies Plan to ‘Invade’ Ukraine

Брифинг помощника Президента России Юрия Ушакова по итогам телефонного разговора Владимира Путина и Джозефа Байдена Юрий Ушаков провёл брифинг для представителей СМИ по итогам телефонного разговора Президента России Владимира Путина и Президента США Джозефа Байдена. * * * Ю.Ушаков: Добрый вечер! Только что завершился телефонный разговор Президента Российской Федерации с Президентом США. Разговор продолжался чуть более часа.

Telephone conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron

Telephone conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron In the follow-up to the discussions during President Macron’s recent visit to Moscow, the two leaders had an in-depth exchange of opinions on the issues related to ensuring long-term legal security guarantees for the Russian Federation and overcoming the stalemate in settling the intra-Ukrainian conflict, including in view of Emmanuel Macron’s conversations with the leaders of Ukraine, the United States and a number of European states.

Readout of President Biden’s Call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia

Readout of President Biden’s Call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia | The White House President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Vladimir Putin of Russia about Russia’s escalating military buildup on the borders of Ukraine. President Biden was clear that, if Russia undertakes a further invasion of Ukraine, the United States together with our Allies and partners will respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs on Russia.

Background Press Call by a Senior Administration Official on the President’s Call with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Background Press Call by a Senior Administration Official on the President’s Call with Russian President Vladimir Putin | The White House Via Teleconference 12:53 P.M. EST MODERATOR: Thanks, everyone, for joining us today. Today’s call will be on background, attributed to a “senior administration official.” And contents will be embargoed until the conclusion of the call. Today’s speaker will be [senior administration official], who will have some comments at the top and then take a few questions.

Fyodor Lukyanov: How the world sleepwalked into another Cuban Missile Crisis

Fyodor Lukyanov: How the world sleepwalked into another Cuban Missile Crisis Tensions over Ukraine risk boiling over, but history shows they can still be calmed By Fyodor Lukyanov , the editor-in-chief of Russia in Global Affairs, chairman of the Presidium of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, and research director of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

