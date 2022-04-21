in Latest, Video

Putin stops Azovstal assault. GL collective west silence. Putin’s BIG warning Sarmat ICBM. Update 2

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Putin stops Azovstal assault. GL collective west silence. Putin’s BIG warning Sarmat ICBM. Update 2
#WhereIsGonzaloLira

Alex Christoforou

Richard
Richard
April 21, 2022

Putin looks better every day.

waine
waine
April 21, 2022

Perhaps Putin knows there is something worth waiting for, in the steel works. The Ukies and the the West have been trying to extract whoever/whatever, and I am sure it isn’t a few Nazis. But if Russia dosen’t rule the roost into whatever happens, it will look like weakness. Putin has to win this stand off decisively.

waine
waine
April 21, 2022

That missile is awesome, I am just glad that it is Russia that has it, I live in the UK, and I would hate to think that this missile was in the hands of the UK/US. It takes saner heads to have something as deadly has this in the back pocket, and Russia is a sane country.

Richard
Richard
April 21, 2022

What I believe is unique about Putin is that he is not motivated by fear or hatred. This would imply that he cannot be baited into making mistakes. This makes him impervious to all the games the West is playing, including their constant provocations. Think about it.

Orion
Orion
Reply to  Richard
April 21, 2022

Yes that`s true, he keeps a cool head and behaves like a real responsible leader unlike our child-like politicians of the west who have no idea what reality is.

