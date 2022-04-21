The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Putin stops Azovstal assault. GL collective west silence. Putin’s BIG warning Sarmat ICBM. Update 2
#WhereIsGonzaloLira
Putin looks better every day.
Perhaps Putin knows there is something worth waiting for, in the steel works. The Ukies and the the West have been trying to extract whoever/whatever, and I am sure it isn’t a few Nazis. But if Russia dosen’t rule the roost into whatever happens, it will look like weakness. Putin has to win this stand off decisively.
That missile is awesome, I am just glad that it is Russia that has it, I live in the UK, and I would hate to think that this missile was in the hands of the UK/US. It takes saner heads to have something as deadly has this in the back pocket, and Russia is a sane country.
What I believe is unique about Putin is that he is not motivated by fear or hatred. This would imply that he cannot be baited into making mistakes. This makes him impervious to all the games the West is playing, including their constant provocations. Think about it.
Yes that`s true, he keeps a cool head and behaves like a real responsible leader unlike our child-like politicians of the west who have no idea what reality is.