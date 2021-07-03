Putin Rejects Macron’s Request for Concessions on Ukraine To Get EU-Russia Dialogue Started
Telephone conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron
Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron at the latter’s initiative.
The presidents discussed in detail a broad range of issues of bilateral cooperation in international affairs. They focused on the problems of stability and security in Europe. It was noted in this context that the agreements reached by the presidents of the two countries in Bregancon in August 2019 on developing cooperation in creating a new architecture for security and trust in Europe remain topical.
So the “clown alarm” button flashed on putin’s phone. This is definitely not his favorite task. But he is a polite person. It is truly breathtaking hiw completely clueless the EU is about what’s.going on in Ukraine. The clown ist disintegrating day by day. His stunningly stupid wagner-false-flag-confession in ukrainian TV left most of the country speechless. His deputy chief of staff is under investigatiin for bribery. His central bank isn faced with countless resignatiions after his IMF-dictated reforms. And now Lukashenko has closed the border to belarus which will hit ukraine really hard. So putin just has to sit… Read more »