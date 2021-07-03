Hunter’s business meetings with Mexican billionaires & el Jefe present
****News Topic 467*****
Meetings at Joe’s, emails from Air Force 2 and favors for Miguel: Hunter Biden’s laptop reveals more about First Son’s shady deals
Meetings at Joe’s, emails from Air Force 2 and favors for Miguel: Hunter Biden’s laptop reveals more about First Son’s shady deals
Hunter Biden’s laptop shows he brought his Mexican business partners to a meeting with his then-VP father in Washington, while his emails list favors he did for them – including one sent from Air Force Two with Joe Biden on board.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Thank you for another short tour of Cyprus. IF the US were a functioning democracy (it is not), and IF Biden were a democratically elected president (he is not), then he would have to be recalled based on his far progressed dementia as well as his close association and involvement with his criminal son Hunter. I am not convinced the laptop was a psy-op to normalize Hunter’s crimes. In the US Criminality has been normalized for a very long time. The Democrats are happy that a hollow man without a brain and a stolen election has his hand on the… Read more »