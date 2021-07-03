Hunter’s business meetings with Mexican billionaires & el Jefe present

in Latest, Video

1 Comment

Meetings at Joe’s, emails from Air Force 2 and favors for Miguel: Hunter Biden’s laptop reveals more about First Son’s shady deals

Hunter Biden’s laptop shows he brought his Mexican business partners to a meeting with his then-VP father in Washington, while his emails list favors he did for them – including one sent from Air Force Two with Joe Biden on board.

Alex Christoforou

Helga I. Fellay
Helga I. Fellay
July 3, 2021

Thank you for another short tour of Cyprus. IF the US were a functioning democracy (it is not), and IF Biden were a democratically elected president (he is not), then he would have to be recalled based on his far progressed dementia as well as his close association and involvement with his criminal son Hunter. I am not convinced the laptop was a psy-op to normalize Hunter’s crimes. In the US Criminality has been normalized for a very long time. The Democrats are happy that a hollow man without a brain and a stolen election has his hand on the… Read more »

Reply

