Full force fo US GOV, 5 years going after Trump, result is CFO tax indictment

Update (1430ET): After being perp-walked into the courtroom, the charges facing Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg have just been unsealed. He is facing charges of “scheme to defraud” and “second-degree grand larceny”. The Trump Org itself has also been charged with the “scheme to defraud.”
Yesterday, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James paraded triumphantly in front of hundreds of cameras to charge the Trump Organization and its finance chief, Allen Weisselberg, 73, with a 15-count indictment for failing to pay taxes on corporate perks.
Has there ever been as big a bunch of evil hypocritical crooks governing the country? Hillary’s private servers, her illegal deals using the Clinton Foundation as cover; her sale of American uranium, Bill’s pay for play speeches; their stealing pictures and silverware on their way out of the WH. Biden’s proclivity for sniffing children’s hair and touching them; his collusion with his crooked smack-head son in their various corrupt deals in Ukraine and China; Obama giving the go-ahead on illegal surveillance of Trump using false scenarios in order to obtain FISA warrants. The false Russian Collusion scenario, constructed by the… Read more »
I couldn’t agree more. It’s like science fiction Hollywood fable. Incredible that people have been dumbed down and conditioned to accept and go along with all this.
Entering the WH as a political novice in 2016 President Trump took four years to learn the ropes and also to discover how many snakes and smiling assassins surround any president once in office. The Bolton’s and Comey’s of this world. If he wins again it’ll be no more mister nice guy.