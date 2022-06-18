The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Putin quotes Mark Twain, SPIEF. UK Patel extradites Assange. Pelosi blames Iraq War. Update 2
Topic 588
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.