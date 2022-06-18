The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
UK Boris in Kiev. Russia releases foreign fighter numbers. Eurovision UK. Update 1
Topic 589
So Boris is going to train up these Ukie Nazis to beat the Russians, will those UK soldiers who are doing the training be the ones who got kicked out of Afghanistan by a bunch of RAG HEADS ( as the US called them ) don’t give the trainees much chance then against a professional army like the Russians.
Those mercenaries should not be accorded a day in court, they should face a military tribunal on the battle field and whatever sentence is past it should be carried out right away, even if it is a death sentence.
You know Alex, the biggest Clown World this time was the Truman statue, where you said he was described as a great humanitarian. Ha! Now that is really funny. This is the person who dropped two atomic bombs on Japan unnecessarily murdering thousands of civilians. Extraordinary! As for Ghandi, every tinpot country in the world practically has a Ghandi statue. De riguer to have this little shit in a park somewhere. This “half naked fakir” as Churchill called him, has had a bad influence on the West. Sometimes violence is called for (as in Russia’s special operation in Ukraine). Non… Read more »
Perhaps it is not Russia that Boris aims to destroy
but the European Union, in a final Triumph of Brexit.
Some fifty years or so ago, Enoch Powell observed
that it is not in Britain’s interests (nor in that of Russia)
to have one power dominate the European Continent.
Could it be that Boris is using Ukraine to scotch
the emerging European state in its own nest?
I pray for a direct conflict with Russia and UK..dream come true
Alex! Always interesting and informative! As likewise with Alexander… Like a WWF ‘tag team’ wrestling against the propaganda and misinformation. Warriors! The connection between the Netherlands and the UK, and many other things, should be much clearer to many than it seems they are. ‘It’s complicated’ … Think of a big puzzle with no finished picture to work from… a mystery, aptly ‘puzzling’ until one slowly begins to group little connecting pieces together. In continuing to slowly move forward, one begins to see distinguishing attributes slowly shaping, but not yet completely clear. Sometimes we might assume the picture is one… Read more »