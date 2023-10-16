Putin on Russia, China trade and a multipolar world

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

By Rhod Mackenzie

The current relationship between Russia and China did not develop because of events in today’s world and were not the result of the current political conditions in the world; they have however been developed carefully and calmly over the last two decades, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the China Media Corporation.

“At every step, both the Russian and Chinese sides have been guided primarily by their national interests, as each side understands them. When looking for the next step on both sides, we have always listened to the opinions and interests of the other side. We have always tried to find a compromise on any issue, even if it was a complex issue inherited from the past,” the Kremlin website quoted the president as saying.

According to the Russian leader, the development of relations between the two countries has always been based on good will. “This is how we solved the problems of border demarcation, which had not been solved for 40 years. But this desire to remove everything that in one way or another could prevent us from moving forward together was so great on both sides that we found all the compromises that were acceptable to each other,” the president noted.

The next step, Putin noted, was the development of economic relations, which also took place gradually. According to him, at this stage “niches were filled in our relations that once belonged to someone else, other countries, but were not as effective as our mutual cooperation in one direction or another”. “For example, in the field of energy, which occupies a special place in our relationship. Russia now ranks first among Chinese partners in the supply of energy resources to the country, for example, in terms of value – first place,” the president said.

Gradually, China became Russia’s leading trading partner in terms of trade turnover, and Russia has gradually moved up to sixth place among China’s trade and economic partners, Putin said.

The head of state noted in particular that at different times Russia and China had different export and import ratios. “For our part, we tried to provide what the Chinese economy needed, and our Chinese friends always listened to us about a certain imbalance, especially in the field of trade in manufactured goods. Gradually, step by step, year by year, we have increased and improved this trade balance. So we are moving in almost every direction,” he said.

