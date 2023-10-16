in Latest, Video

Israel Hesitates, Putin Talks to Arab leaders; Talk to Netanyahu, Raisi; MbS Keeps Blinken Waiting

569 Views 21 Votes 7 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Report

Alexander Mercouris

Jdog
Jdog
October 17, 2023

The world needs to declare war on Israel…..

Smoking Eagle
Smoking Eagle
Reply to  Jdog
October 17, 2023

Start with a sanctions war. Hit them where it hurts. $$$$$s

Macko
Macko
October 17, 2023

How can one convince 1srae! to not commit war crimes when eradicating the Palestinians (i.e. a war crime) is the goal of the 1srae!i government?

Smoking Eagle
Smoking Eagle
Reply to  Macko
October 17, 2023

It makes me laugh when Israelis blather on about anti-Semitism. Palestinians are Semites. Arabs are Semites. Arabic is a Semitic language. Israel’s persecution of Palestinians and genocidal war crimes are anti-Semitism in action.

Jdog
Jdog
October 17, 2023

By not criticizing Israel for its attack on innocent people, the US and EU are once again surrendering the moral high ground to China and Russia. They are showing the rest of the world that they are not to be trusted or to be allowed to make decisions concerning worlds political decisions.

Johnny
Johnny
October 17, 2023

I guess one can ask just what the Jews in 1930s Europe could have done to not have been sent to the death camps, other than fight back or leave. Perhaps there was some grand compromise for ‘tolerance’ that they could have worked out with Hitler, but I’ve heard about any signs that Hitler was open to such.

Crass
Crass
Reply to  Johnny
October 17, 2023

The “death camps” where they shrunk the heads from bodies of Jewish inmates and where they had Gas chambers on wheels in Treblinka, which dumped Jews directly into burning pits. The same “death camps” where the SS had bicycle races in the gas chamber of Birkenau and where the SS made sausage in the crematoria out of Jewish human flesh.

Are they the “death camps” you are raving on about? 

Do you also believe in Santa Claus, 100+ Genders and Global warming/Global Cooling/Climate Change? 

Someone has been selling you pork pies Johnny!

