Putin Hints at Sanctions of Ukraine Oligarchs As Retaliation for Medvechuk Case

Meeting with permanent members of the Security Council

Attending the meeting were Prime Minister , Federation Council Speaker , Deputy Chairman of the Security Council , Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office , Security Council Secretary , Foreign Minister , Defence Minister , Director of the Federal Security Service , Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service , and Special Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport .

Kiev may offer Moscow to exchange Medvedchuk for Ukrainians convicted in Russia

KIEV, May 15. /TASS/. Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Alexei Danilov has not ruled out that Kiev could offer Moscow to exchange head of the Political Council of the Opposition Platform – For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk for Ukrainian nationals convicted in Russia in case of a guilty verdict against the opposition politician.

Alexander Mercouris

Pogroms R US
Pogroms R US
May 16, 2021

Q: Why Washington has a love affair with weak states.

A: Ease of manipulation, esp. if fascist goon squads are at hand to facilitate the process.

The Wizard of Oz
The Wizard of Oz
Reply to  Pogroms R US
May 16, 2021

Don’t forget the essential ingredient, a thin veil of democracy – for plausible deniability’s sake. And never, ever look behind the curtain.

jpthiran
jpthiran
May 16, 2021

…always the narrative that everybody else is attacking Russia, to hide Putin, internal management incompetence, that created the most unequal state in the world, were the vast majority is very poor and some Putin friends are obscenely rich!..always forgetting that all Russian neighbours want to cut their links with Russia, because this country just brings horrific memories, poverty and violence!…Russia is just a very inconvenient neighbours for everybody else!…in the case of Ukraine there is real hate towards Russia as we remember history and the sinister Holodomor…until Russia transforms itself in a normal state, base in the rule of law,… Read more »

