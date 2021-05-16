Putin Hints at Sanctions of Ukraine Oligarchs As Retaliation for Medvechuk Case
Meeting with permanent members of the Security Council
Attending the meeting were Prime Minister , Federation Council Speaker , Deputy Chairman of the Security Council , Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office , Security Council Secretary , Foreign Minister , Defence Minister , Director of the Federal Security Service , Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service , and Special Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport .
Kiev may offer Moscow to exchange Medvedchuk for Ukrainians convicted in Russia
KIEV, May 15. /TASS/. Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Alexei Danilov has not ruled out that Kiev could offer Moscow to exchange head of the Political Council of the Opposition Platform – For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk for Ukrainian nationals convicted in Russia in case of a guilty verdict against the opposition politician.
…always the narrative that everybody else is attacking Russia, to hide Putin, internal management incompetence, that created the most unequal state in the world, were the vast majority is very poor and some Putin friends are obscenely rich!..always forgetting that all Russian neighbours want to cut their links with Russia, because this country just brings horrific memories, poverty and violence!…Russia is just a very inconvenient neighbours for everybody else!…in the case of Ukraine there is real hate towards Russia as we remember history and the sinister Holodomor…until Russia transforms itself in a normal state, base in the rule of law,… Read more »