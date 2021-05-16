Liz Cheney gone, Neocon spin-off party & retired US military officers send warning
The Duran: Episode 972
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) plans to make her purge the beginning of a new movement, with campaign travel, fundraising and speeches to challenge Donald Trump for ideological dominance of the GOP.Driving the news: Sources in Cheney's camp tell me her message will be the importance of the truth, the need to move past Trump, and a push to articulate conservative policy and substance to combat Democrats.
Some Republicans are threatening to form a spinoff party if the GOP doesn’t reject Donald Trump. They plan to release a letter outlining principles to save the party, an organizer told Insider. But Republicans in Congress warned that creating an alternative GOP would damage the party. See more stories on Insider’s business page.
More than 120 retired U.S. generals and admirals signed an open letter warning that the United States is embroiled in an existential fight and urged “all citizens” to get involved in local and state politics. “We are in a fight for our survival as a Constitutional Republic like no other time since our founding in 1776.
