France: 60% of police & military now support Le Pen
60 per cent of police and military say they will support populist Marine Le Pen in next year’s French presidential election, with the number even higher among active duty police. A survey published by the Centre for Political Research of Sciences Po (Cevipof) found that a plurality of 44 per cent of police and military would vote for Le Pen in the first round of the election.
