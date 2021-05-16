in Latest, Video

France: 60% of police & military now support Le Pen

15 Views

France: 60% of police & military now support Le Pen

****News Topic 409*****
60 Per Cent of Police & Military Say They Will Support Le Pen in French Presidential Election

60 Per Cent of Police & Military Say They Will Support Le Pen in French Presidential Election

60 per cent of police and military say they will support populist Marine Le Pen in next year’s French presidential election, with the number even higher among active duty police. A survey published by the Centre for Political Research of Sciences Po (Cevipof) found that a plurality of 44 per cent of police and military would vote for Le Pen in the first round of the election.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Liz Cheney gone, Neocon spin-off party & retired US military officers send warning