in Latest, Video

As Washington Retreats, Tehran and Riyadh Conduct Gamechanger Talks

362 Views 7 Votes

As Washington Retreats, Tehran and Riyadh Conduct Gamechanger Talks
News Topic 153

Iran confirms talks with rival Saudi Arabia

Iran confirms talks with rival Saudi Arabia

Iran’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the country’s widely reported talks with Saudi Arabia in what marks Tehran’s first public acknowledgement of diplomatic efforts to ease tensions with its regional rival. During a news conference on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said the talks focused on bilateral and regional issues, according to state news agency IRNA.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

7 Points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Austrian Chancellor Kurz faces corruption charges as EU Globalists want Kurz gone

Putin Hints at Sanctions of Ukraine Oligarchs As Retaliation for Medvechuk Case