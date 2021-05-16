As Washington Retreats, Tehran and Riyadh Conduct Gamechanger Talks
Iran confirms talks with rival Saudi Arabia
Iran’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the country’s widely reported talks with Saudi Arabia in what marks Tehran’s first public acknowledgement of diplomatic efforts to ease tensions with its regional rival. During a news conference on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said the talks focused on bilateral and regional issues, according to state news agency IRNA.
