Austrian Chancellor Kurz faces corruption charges as EU Globalists want Kurz gone
The Duran: Episode 971
Kurz announced he was under investigation at a news conference on Wednesday He denies allegations he made false statements to a parliamentary commission The probe triggered the collapse of Kurz’s previous government in 2019 It had been investigating the so-called Ibiza affair, which led to the downfall of then-vice chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache Kurz said the new probe would likely lead to criminal charges but he had no thoughts of resigning Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is under investigation on suspicion he made false statements to a parliamentary commission.
Probably a move by US + Soros-Mafia backed corrupt/criminal globalist forces to get rid of Kurz to finally kill NS2 and install a more aggressive russo- + sinophobe puppet + lackey. What we see in Germany at the same time the treacherous Greens are hyped and Annalena Baerbock is groomed supported + funded by US + Soros-Mafia to lift her in power she is very hostile in her russo- + sinophobe aggitating stance and is constant hate/fear/war-mongering she alreay made statements that she will kill NS2 if elected. The MSM propaganda machine is already runnig overtime with the usual deep-fake… Read more »
I’m afraid the globalists will continue to erode any right of centre politicians wherever they are in the world. The politically right and Christianity do not suit their purpose of trying to depopulate the world by various means – starvation, genocide, fuel poverty or just plain murder. As you say, Alexander, they will NOT be appeased, they will continue to push ahead by foul means if necessary. I’ve said elsewhere, that the climate change agenda is not so much their concern for the planet, it’s because the oil rich states have control of something they want – and until THEY… Read more »