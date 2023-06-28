in Latest, Video

Putin Confirms Russian MoD Fully Funded Wagner, More Ukr Attacks, No Breakthroughs; Blinken Beijing Mission Finally Fails, US China Prepare for War

411 Views 11 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Putin Confirms Russian MoD Fully Funded Wagner, More Ukr Attacks, No Breakthroughs; Blinken Beijing Mission Finally Fails, US China Prepare for War
Topic 890

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

11 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Tucker, free Gonzalo. Kramatorsk tragedy, fog of war. NYT, Surovikin knew. Stealing from Lavra. U/1

The Washington Post’s Lying for the Regime