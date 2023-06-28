The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Tucker, free Gonzalo. Kramatorsk tragedy, fog of war. NYT, Surovikin knew. Stealing from Lavra. U/1
Topic 1007
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
I haven’t listened yet,, but I’m sure it’ll be good. If it isn’t I’ll let you know.