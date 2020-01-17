Putin, Bashar al-Assad and Patriarch John X invite President Trump to Syria

This little video is enough to turn the entire American narrative about Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad on its head.

Here we see President Vladimir Putin, President Assad and Patriarch John X of Antioch and all the East, the oldest (and Orthodox) Christian Church in continuous existence, dating from 33 A.D. Here they discuss inviting President Trump to see Syria for himself and the reality of life there.

President Putin protected Syria with Russian military forces especially starting in 2015 through the present time, allowing for a defeat of almost all of ISIS forces and allowing President Assad to retain control of his country.

The Americans in the region oddly enough allied themselves with al-Qaeda remnant group Al-Nusra and fought a largely propaganda “war” which served under President Obama’s time as more a vehicle to aid an abet ISIS in Obama’s own sneaky crusade to wipe Christians off the face of the earth. I do not make this statement lightly, for it is true, and anyone in Syria would agree with this.

This article and video are a must-share to all Westerners, particularly Americans, because most Americans who hold religious views DO identify as Christian believers. The very successful and pervasive propaganda net in the US prevents these good people from realizing the truth – that for many years now, their government has been aiding and abetting the extermination of Christians.

While I believe President Trump knows this and wants to stop it, he is hamstrung by a deep-state neo-con / globalist / secular humanist apparatus that has been building its strength in Washington DC for decades, reaching its apex under the godless president Barack Hussein Obama. One may remember, in fact, Mr. Obama’s rather cryptic statement that the policies he put in place would endure no matter what President Trump tried to do. It appears that he has been shown largely correct, though no one correctly estimated President Trump’s tenacity.

Still, even though the leaders here joke about President Trump not being a good man, I think this is not to be taken as a slight against the man. After all, President Putin has been trying to work with Trump at every opportunity, and Trump, likewise. However, the view in Russia is that America has become lost and basically ineffective at doing the right thing, or even at being truth based and reasonable in terms of foreign policy views.

We could certainly agree, and even go farther to say that there is but a thin hold on sanity even in domestic politics, considering that the weakest impeachment case in history is actually preparing to be heard in the US Senate while the Democrats are still scrambling around trying to find damning information.

Truly, the US has problems. Bits of truth like we see here can help the American people continue to find their true footing and have something to say about this. We aren’t totally gone, we just need all the help we can get.

