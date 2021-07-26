Protests in Slovakia, Australia, Ireland, UK, France, and Italy
****News Topic 495*****
Protesters Rage Across Europe As Lockdown, Shot Mandates Begin
Protesters Rage Across Europe As Lockdown, Vaccination Mandates Begin
Update (19115ET): Anti-lockdown protests kicked into high gear around the globe on Saturday, including irate Irish protesters: SCENE IN DUBLIN: “take off your fucking mask” pic.twitter.com/xVREKxQLVy – The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) July 24, 2021 Bitter Brits: JUST IN 🚨 Massive anti-vaccine passport protest in London.
Slovak police unleash tear gas as anti-Coof demonstrators push into parliament in Bratislava
Slovak police unleash tear gas as anti-Covid demonstrators push into parliament in Bratislava
Slovakian riot police launched tear gas on demonstrators in the capital of Bratislava after some of those protesting against Covid restrictions managed to force their way into the parliament building. A crowd of hundreds gathered outside the country’s national parliament on Friday, with some forcing their way inside and riot police deploying tear gas.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.