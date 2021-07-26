in Latest, Video

Protests in Slovakia, Australia, Ireland, UK, France, and Italy

420 Views

Protests in Slovakia, Australia, Ireland, UK, France, and Italy

****News Topic 495*****
Protesters Rage Across Europe As Lockdown, Shot Mandates Begin

Protesters Rage Across Europe As Lockdown, Vaccination Mandates Begin

Update (19115ET): Anti-lockdown protests kicked into high gear around the globe on Saturday, including irate Irish protesters: SCENE IN DUBLIN: “take off your fucking mask” pic.twitter.com/xVREKxQLVy – The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) July 24, 2021 Bitter Brits: JUST IN 🚨 Massive anti-vaccine passport protest in London.

Slovak police unleash tear gas as anti-Coof demonstrators push into parliament in Bratislava

Slovak police unleash tear gas as anti-Covid demonstrators push into parliament in Bratislava

Slovakian riot police launched tear gas on demonstrators in the capital of Bratislava after some of those protesting against Covid restrictions managed to force their way into the parliament building. A crowd of hundreds gathered outside the country’s national parliament on Friday, with some forcing their way inside and riot police deploying tear gas.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

China Steamrolls over Deputy Secretary Sherman in Tianjin