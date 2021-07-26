China Steamrolls over Deputy Secretary Sherman in Tianjin

News Topic 233
US ‘rules-based int’l order’ is ‘law of the jungle’ to contain others: Chinese vice FM tells visiting US envoy
China urges US to quit treating China as an ‘imaginary enemy’
The fundamental reason for the deadlock in China-US relations is that the US treats China as an “imaginary enemy,” Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng said during a meeting with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Monday morning.
Briefing with Senior Administration Officials Previewing Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Upcoming Travel to the People’s Republic of China – United States Department of State
Briefing with Senior Administration Officials Previewing Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Upcoming Travel to the People’s Republic of China – United States Department of State
MODERATOR: Hello, everyone. We are here today to discuss the Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman’s travel to the People’s Republic of China or the PRC on July 25th through 26th, following her stops in Tokyo, Seoul, and Ulaanbaatar. Today’s briefers are [Senior Administration Official One] and [Senior Administration Official Two].
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.