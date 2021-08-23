Protests in Australia. Protests in France

****News Topic 529*****

‘Liberté’: Thousands take to the streets in Paris to once again decry Covid-19 health pass restrictions (VIDEO)

‘Liberté’: Thousands take to the streets in Paris to once again decry Covid-19 health pass restrictions (VIDEO) Thousands of people have marched in the center of the French capital for the sixth consecutive weekend to denounce the so-called coronavirus health pass that they see as an infringement of the rights of unvaccinated citizens.

PM sets wheels in motion to open up, urges Australians to change mindset

‘We will live with this virus’: PM sets wheels in motion to open up Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia “has to move forward”, ditch lockdowns and open up after it hits 70 per cent of the population fully vaccinated. Mr Morrison said the national plan, which has reportedly led to concern inside some state governments, is based on the “best evidence”, and he underlined that Australians “must adjust our mindset” to live with the coronavirus and not focus on case numbers.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report