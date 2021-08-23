Biden claims Afghan evacuation is going smoothly, as Fog of War descends on Kabul airport
The Duran: Episode 1069
Biden stands by ‘hard and painful’ evacuation from Kabul, could back sanctions on Taliban ‘depending on the conduct’
US President Joe Biden has assured the public the “hard and painful” Afghan evacuation is going smoothly, as officials struggle to explain the details. The prospect of sanctions on the Taliban “depends on the conduct,” he added.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
