in Latest, Video

After Fall of Kabul Blair Rebukes Biden, Says Call to End ‘Forever Wars’ “Imbecilic”, Wants War Without End

161 Views 6 Votes 4 Comments

After Fall of Kabul Blair Rebukes Biden, Says Call to End ‘Forever Wars’ “Imbecilic”, Wants War Without End

News Topic 260

TONY BLAIR: America’s retreat is imbecilic – and tells our enemies we don’t have any interests or values worth defending

TONY BLAIR: America’s retreat is imbecilic

The abandonment of Afghanistan and its people is tragic, dangerous, unnecessary, not in their interests and not in ours. In the aftermath of the decision to return the country to the same group from which the carnage of 9/11 arose, and in a manner that seems almost designed to parade our humiliation, the question that allies and enemies alike pose is – has the West lost its strategic will?

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

6 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Zayn
Zayn
August 23, 2021

I am creating an honest wage from home of 1.9k Dollars/week , that is wonderful, below a year gone i used to be unemployed during an atrocious economy. I convey God on a daily basis. I used to be endowed with these directions and currently it’s my duty to pay it forward and share it with everybodyhttps://disq.us/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Flong.af%2Flptctk%3AM3i_hbvyczWxEncpFNHhTNSoAoQ&cuid=2543147

Last edited 2 hours ago by Zayn
-2
Reply
Libby
Libby
August 23, 2021

Amazing! I’ve been making $85 every hour since i started freelancing over the internet half a year ago… I work from home several hours daily and do basic work i get from this company that i stumbled upon online… I am very happy to share this work opportunity to you… It’s definitely the best job i ever had…Check it out here…… https://Www.Paycash1.com

Last edited 1 hour ago by Libby
-2
Reply
Greg
Greg
August 23, 2021

The UK may be second division in terms of its global position, but it is third class with respect to its politicians. Bumbling, vacillating, unprincipled and weak. A crappy third class bunch of opportunists.

2
Reply
DeloresOwens
DeloresOwens
August 23, 2021

I get paid over $87 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I’d be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Here’s what I’ve been doing… http://Www.NetPay1.com

Last edited 1 hour ago by DeloresOwens
-1
Reply

Biden claims Afghan evacuation is going smoothly, as Fog of War descends on Kabul airport