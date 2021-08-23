After Fall of Kabul Blair Rebukes Biden, Says Call to End ‘Forever Wars’ “Imbecilic”, Wants War Without End
News Topic 260
TONY BLAIR: America’s retreat is imbecilic – and tells our enemies we don’t have any interests or values worth defending
TONY BLAIR: America’s retreat is imbecilic
The abandonment of Afghanistan and its people is tragic, dangerous, unnecessary, not in their interests and not in ours. In the aftermath of the decision to return the country to the same group from which the carnage of 9/11 arose, and in a manner that seems almost designed to parade our humiliation, the question that allies and enemies alike pose is – has the West lost its strategic will?
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
I am creating an honest wage from home of 1.9k Dollars/week , that is wonderful, below a year gone i used to be unemployed during an atrocious economy. I convey God on a daily basis. I used to be endowed with these directions and currently it’s my duty to pay it forward and share it with everybodyhttps://disq.us/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Flong.af%2Flptctk%3AM3i_hbvyczWxEncpFNHhTNSoAoQ&cuid=2543147
Amazing! I’ve been making $85 every hour since i started freelancing over the internet half a year ago… I work from home several hours daily and do basic work i get from this company that i stumbled upon online… I am very happy to share this work opportunity to you… It’s definitely the best job i ever had…Check it out here…… https://Www.Paycash1.com
The UK may be second division in terms of its global position, but it is third class with respect to its politicians. Bumbling, vacillating, unprincipled and weak. A crappy third class bunch of opportunists.
I get paid over $87 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I’d be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Here’s what I’ve been doing… http://Www.NetPay1.com