Projection: U.S. Coronavirus Deaths to = China’s Total Coronavirus Cases

Eric Zuesse

Whereas China’s coronavirus cases plateaued at around 81,000, America’s coronavirus deaths are now projected to plateau at around 81,000. The projected number of American coronavirus cases is around 460,000 during the peak, April 12-16, and declining thereafter. Consequently, this projection calls for a U.S. coronavirus death-rate of 18%, which is far higher than China’s actual death-rate from coronavifrus-19 infections, 4%.

These projections are from the website

https://covid19.healthdata.org/projections

from

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation

and their methodology is here

http://www.healthdata.org/research-article/forecasting-covid-19-impact-hospital-bed-days-icu-days-ventilator-days-and-deaths

Basically, they see the U.S. response as having fallen far short of what China did.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of  They're Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of  CHRIST'S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

