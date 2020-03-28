Projection: U.S. Coronavirus Deaths to = China’s Total Coronavirus Cases

Eric Zuesse

Whereas China’s coronavirus cases plateaued at around 81,000, America’s coronavirus deaths are now projected to plateau at around 81,000. The projected number of American coronavirus cases is around 460,000 during the peak, April 12-16, and declining thereafter. Consequently, this projection calls for a U.S. coronavirus death-rate of 18%, which is far higher than China’s actual death-rate from coronavifrus-19 infections, 4%.

Basically, they see the U.S. response as having fallen far short of what China did.

