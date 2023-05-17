Progressives Are Still Backing The Lies Of The Biden Gang

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Perhaps that should be so-called progressives. Between them, David Pakman and Sam Seder have around 3 million subscribers on YouTube. Can there be that many dumb people in America? Sadly, yes.

Here is Pakman: REPUBLICAN report finds no evidence of wrongdoing by Biden. Sadly, he is quoting the New York Times.

Said article, which was republished or paraphrased by a number of publications begins:

“After four months of investigation, House Republicans who promised to use their new majority to unearth evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden acknowledged on Wednesday that they had yet to uncover incriminating material”.

Hmm, so millions of dollars transferred to private limited companies controlled by various members of the Biden clan is evidence of nothing? Fox News pundit Judge Jeanine Pirro would beg to differ; she said this constitutes prima facie evidence of money laundering. Eric Trump and others have phrased it slightly differently: what product or service were the Bidens selling?

If Pakman is a moron, Seder is a piece of work. Tim Pool has exposed this guy. Of the long awaited, Durham Report, this was a damp squib, Seder says. Again, no wrongdoing, only very minor stuff. Here is what he says of Kevin Clinesmith, the only one of these Deep State reprobates to be convicted of anything; quoting the judge, Clinesmith took an inappropriate shortcut.

Clinesmith received a non-custodial sentence and is now practising law again. That is how deep The Swamp really is. Ordinarily, a lawyer, police officer or government official who forged an incriminating document under any circumstances would almost certainly end up behind bars and his career would be over in any case.

In England, a solicitor who claimed falsely to have witnessed a signature was struck off. The Department Of Justice maintains a long list of suspended and disbarred lawyers. Most notoriously, although he spent only one day behind bars, Mike Nifong, the prosecutor in the outrageous Duke Lacrosse case, was permanently disbarred.

According to Pakman and Seder, leading Democrats can do nothing wrong, and if they do, so what, even as millions of impoverished fake asylum seekers flood into the country, people are terrorised on the streets of America, and rising inflation threatens both the working and the middle class. They see no evil, because this is what they want.

