in Latest, Video

Prigozhin MoD Resolve Dispute, Russia Captures Marinka Factory Area; Putin: Russian Economy Surging

363 Views 17 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Prigozhin MoD Resolve Dispute, Russia Focus Bakhmut, Russia Captures Marinka Factory Area; Putin: Russian Economy Surging, Growth Strong, Inflation Down to 3%, Budget Revenues Rising
Topic 816

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

17 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

China charms Emperor Macron

Collective west hyperfocused on ruble, as Russian economy wins sanctions war