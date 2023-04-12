Prigozhin MoD Resolve Dispute, Russia Captures Marinka Factory Area; Putin: Russian Economy Surging

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Prigozhin MoD Resolve Dispute, Russia Focus Bakhmut, Russia Captures Marinka Factory Area; Putin: Russian Economy Surging, Growth Strong, Inflation Down to 3%, Budget Revenues Rising
Topic 816
