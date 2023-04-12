in Latest, Video

Collective west hyperfocused on ruble, as Russian economy wins sanctions war

567 Views 12 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Collective west hyperfocused on ruble, as Russian economy wins sanctions war
The Duran: Episode 1560

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

12 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Prigozhin MoD Resolve Dispute, Russia Captures Marinka Factory Area; Putin: Russian Economy Surging

Episode 8 – The Ukraine