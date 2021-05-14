in Latest, Video

Portugal Real Estate, Banksy and Basquiat art for Bitcoin, Dogecoin & Ethereum

Dogecoin ( DOGE) has often been seen as a joke coin, or an asset for TikTok speculators to gamble on, but now you can buy entire luxury apartments in Lisbon, Portugal with the currency. Zug-based crypto payments and OTC liquidity provider FNTX Capital Suisse has partnered with Portugal-based property developer 355 Developments to offer condos for crypto in the capital.

Major auction house Sotheby’s has completed its cryptocurrency-enabled auction offering Banksy’s iconic protest artwork “Love is in the Air.” According to the auction results, Sotheby’s sold the physical artwork on Wednesday for $12.9 million, significantly up from the originally estimated $3 million to $5 million.

