Pollsters claim ‘Joe Biden is surging’…do you believe these polls?

Via Bloomberg (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-10-06/trump-fails-to-stir-a-sympathy-bump-as-biden-s-poll-lead-widens)…
Voters appear to be unmoved by President Donald Trump’s bout with Covid-19, with early polls showing no “sympathy boost” for the ailing president amid poor reviews for his debate performance last week.
Instead, Democrat Joe Biden is surging in national polls and now has his biggest lead since late July.
It can generally take a week for major developments in the race to be reflected in the polls, but early evidence is that voters are largely unsympathetic to Trump’s illness.
Two-thirds of likely voters in a Reuters/Ipsos poll said Trump wouldn’t have been infected with the coronavirus if he had taken the disease more seriously — numbers all the more lopsided considering that 9% are skeptical he ever had the virus at all.
Biden now leads by 9.1 percentage points in the RealClearPolitics average of polls — a lead 3 points larger than Hillary Clinton had at the same point in 2016. Biden also remains above 50%, giving Trump little opportunity to change the race by winning over undecided voters.
A CNN poll released Tuesday suggests last week’s debate might have been pivotal. By 57% to 26%, registered voters who watched it said Biden did a better job than Trump.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
You must be kidding Alex…
You have to be…
For the past 6 years we have been fed pure fiction…
I would not take poll results released by the DNC serious. They are the same propaganda as the rest of their lies and propaganda. A somewhat more reliable polling source is FB.POLLKING.COM, which releases daily poll results. This source has been described as “right-leaning”. Today’s poll question about who won last night’s debate – Pence or Harris – the results this morning (it keeps changing during the day) were: 79% voted Pence, 21% Harris. Even 75% of women, and 23% of registered democrats, preferred Pence to Harris. Nor should the Dems count on the Black vote. Both Biden and Harris… Read more »