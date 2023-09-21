The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Poland; No more weapons, Ukraine drowning man. Elensky refuses freeze. Assad in China. U/1
Latest from RT, Polish whores have done a 180 on Ukraine.
Yes! Zelensky has become the slave of the Banderists and one of the special branches of US socalled security. Which compete to become the winning part of the US Mafia State. I cannot see USA being nothing else thana MAFIA state. I hope the American people can quit this US Mafia!