in Latest, Video

Putin Talks Aliyev, Pashinyan; Zelensky UN Speech Falls Flat, West Ukraine Aid Dwindles, Ukr Rejects Talks, Rus Probing Attacks Preparing Big Offensive

370 Views 6 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Putin Talks Aliyev, Pashinyan; Zelensky UN Speech Falls Flat, West Ukraine Aid Dwindles, Ukr Rejects Talks, Rus Probing Attacks Preparing Big Offensive
Topic 971

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

6 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Poland; No more weapons, Ukraine drowning man. Elensky refuses freeze. Assad in China. U/1