Plenty of Coronaviruses but no SARS-CoV2: Study Still Holds True

By Makia Freeman

There are plenty of coronaviruses in our body

at any one time. In fact, pulmonologist Wolfgang Wodarg says in his experience it’s around 7-15% of the viruses in our body, and as I covered in previous articles on the human virome, that 7-15% translates into a very very large number given that the virome is estimated to contain 380 trillion viruses. So, there are plenty of coronaviruses around, but guess what? There’s no SARS-CoV2, the virus said to be causing COVID. The answers have been in front of our face all along throughout this scripted pandemic. A European study from February 2020 earlier this year entitled Plenty of Coronaviruses but no SARS-CoV-2 illustrates the point I have been making for several months now: there is zero concrete proof of the existence of a novel coronavirus or a new virus. The conclusions of that study still stand today. If anyone thinks they have the gold standard proof of a new virus, please contact us. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at what this study was telling us way back when this ‘pandemic’ was taking off in Europe and the West.

February 2020 Study Finds Plenty of Coronaviruses but No SARS-CoV2

This study is eye-opening. I am going to quote a large section of it. Notice how the authors specifically mention that a similar situation happened with earlier ‘pandemics’ such as MERS that never lived up to the hype. Notice also how they state that while everyone is obsessing over the non-existent SARS-CoV2, there are other known viruses in the body which are being ignored.

“At the time of the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS)-coronavirus epidemic in 2012, we had highlighted the absence of diagnosis of this virus among travellers returning from the Hajj pilgrimage, which contrasted with the considerable anxiety relating to this emerging infection and its risk of importation and spread in mainland France. Instead of MERS-CoV, influenza A and B viruses had been detected. This illustrated the major disconnect between the fear of a hypothetical spread in France of a virus emerging in the Middle East and the reality of the absence of diagnosed cases, while concomitantly the very real and high incidence of respiratory viruses common worldwide and in our country and their associated mortality appeared largely neglected. Seven years later, the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 in December 2019 reproduced this pattern of disproportionate fear of importation and spread of infections in mainland France …”

It must be stated that these tests were done using the PCR test, which I have criticized heavily for being misused for diagnosis instead of manufacturing (as it was intended), however even when the Medical Establishment uses their own testing and methods, they still can’t find evidence of SARS-CoV2. Every single test was negative!

“In total, we have tested to date (as at 19 February 2020) 4,084 respiratory samples by PCR and all the tests have been negative for SARS-CoV-2.” “These tests were carried out on the samples of 32 suspected SARS-CoV-2 cases, 337 people repatriated at the beginning of February 2020 from China tested twice, 164 patients who died in public hospitals in Marseille between 2014 and 2019 of whom at least one respiratory sample had been sent to our laboratory, and they also included 3,214 respiratory samples sent since January 2020 to our laboratory to search for a viral aetiology. In striking contrast, we have tested 5,080 respiratory samples for various suspected respiratory viral infections since 1 January 2020 and identified in 3,380 cases respiratory viruses. In decreasing order of frequency, they were: influenza A virus (n = 794), influenza B virus (n = 588), rhinovirus (n = 567), respiratory syncytial virus (n = 361), adenovirus (n = 226), metapneumovirus (n = 192), enterovirus (n = 171), bocavirus (n = 83), parainfluenza virus (n = 24), and parechovirus (n = 8). Among the diagnosed viruses, there were also 373 common human coronaviruses (HCoV), including 205 HCoV-HKU1, 94 HCoV-NL63, 46 HCoV-OC43, and 28 HCoV-229E …”

This is last paragraph is quite telling. It shows how all the focus has been on the alleged new virus, while normal common disease and death has been ignored (ultimately, although the study doesn’t say it, much of this normal disease and death has been co-opted and re-categorized as COVID to boost the numbers):

“Thus, it is surprising to see that all the attention focused on a virus whose mortality ultimately appears to be of the same order of magnitude as that of common coronaviruses or other respiratory viruses such as influenza or respiratory syncytial virus, while the four common HCoV diagnosed go unnoticed although their incidence is high. In fact, the four common HCoV are often not even identified in routine diagnosis in most laboratories, although they are genetically very different from each other and associated with distinct symptomatology.”

