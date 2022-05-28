in Latest, Video

Pirate World, Greece & Iran. Poland, Belarus and Ukraine. G7 oligarch shakedown. Update 1

418 Views 11 Votes 2 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Pirate World, Greece & Iran. Poland, Belarus and Ukraine. G7 oligarch shakedown. Update 1
Topic 560

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

11 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom
Tom
May 28, 2022

It is a clown world allright. Some say a collapsing Empire becomes eventually a pirate.

1
Reply
Michael
Michael
May 28, 2022

Freeland was a reporter for Reuters.

1
Reply

WaPo finally tells the truth. Boris wants EU+ with Elensky & Baltic States. Night Update

Boris deflects from Partygate, inflation and shortages with Ukraine obsession