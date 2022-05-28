in Latest, Video

Boris deflects from Partygate, inflation and shortages with Ukraine obsession

17 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Boris deflects from Partygate, inflation and shortages with Ukraine obsession
The Duran: Episode 1291

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

2 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Pirate World, Greece & Iran. Poland, Belarus and Ukraine. G7 oligarch shakedown. Update 1