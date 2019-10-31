'Pinnacle of irresponsibility': Attorneys decline to confirm CIA officer Eric Ciaramella is whistleblower

Attorneys for the whistleblower who submitted a complaint about President Trump’s July 25 call with Ukraine’s president, prompting the impeachment process to begin, declined to confirm or deny that their client was Eric Ciaramella, a career CIA officer.

RealClearInvestigations reported Wednesday that Ciaramella was the whistleblower. The Washington Examiner has established, however, that there was at least one significant factual inaccuracy in the report, which was written by Paul Sperry, a partisan pro-Trump figure who had released Ciaramella’s name via Twitter earlier this month and whom critics accuse of trading in disinformation and conspiracy theories.

Asked whether their client was Ciaramella, 33, attorneys Mark Zaid and Andrew Bakaj told the Washington Examiner in a statement: “We neither confirm nor deny the identity of the Intelligence Community Whistleblower.”

Zaid and Bakaj said: “Our client is legally entitled to anonymity. Disclosure of the name of any person who may be suspected to be the whistleblower places that individual and their family in great physical danger. Any physical harm the individual and/or their family suffers as a result of disclosure means that the individuals and publications reporting such names will be personally liable for that harm. Such behavior is at the pinnacle of irresponsibility and is intentionally reckless.”

Having initially begun the headline on its article “‘Whistleblower’ Exposed,” RealClearInvestigations changed this to “How ‘Whistleblower’ May Be Outed” some two hours after first publication.

