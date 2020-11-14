Pentagon swamp gets drained. CIA & FBI swamp draining next?
The Duran: Episode 732
After Esper firing, White House moves Trump loyalists into key Pentagon jobs
After Esper firing, White House moves Trump loyalists into key Pentagon jobs
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A day after President Donald Trump fired his defense secretary, the White House installed a Trump loyalist in a key Pentagon post on Tuesday and promoted another one who has falsely called former President Barack Obama a terrorist.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.