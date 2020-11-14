in Latest, Video

Pentagon swamp gets drained. CIA & FBI swamp draining next?

Pentagon swamp gets drained. CIA & FBI swamp draining next?

The Duran: Episode 732

After Esper firing, White House moves Trump loyalists into key Pentagon jobs

After Esper firing, White House moves Trump loyalists into key Pentagon jobs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A day after President Donald Trump fired his defense secretary, the White House installed a Trump loyalist in a key Pentagon post on Tuesday and promoted another one who has falsely called former President Barack Obama a terrorist.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

TrumppentagonThe Duran

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

U.S. Surpasses 180K New Daily Covid Cases; ND Is Worst, But KS Emergency