Pelosi Comes Clean…Sleepy Joe Biden Cannot Debate Trump

Via CNN (https://edition.cnn.com/2020/08/27/politics/pelosi-biden-trump-debates/index.html)…

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden shouldn’t debate President Donald Trump, claiming that his Republican rival in the 2020 election would “belittle” what the presidential debates should be about.”

I don’t think that there should be any debates. I do not think that the President of the United States has comported himself in a way that has any association with truth, evidence, data, and facts,” Pelosi, a California Democrat, said during a news conference on Capitol Hill.She said she “wouldn’t legitimize a conversation” with Trump, “nor a debate in terms of the presidency of the United States.”

