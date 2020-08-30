Submitted by MediaPart, authored by Nicholas Molodyko…

Call a priest

I have written a trilogy about liberty. There was part 1, Master and Servant and then, part 2, Ukrainian Beauty. Liberty has been the foundation of humanity. You could say mankind has been in constant pursuit of that liberty.

This part 3, At Liberty, is dedicated to my dear father who is an Orthodox Christian mitred archpriest. Next year he will celebrate 60 years of the priesthood. My father will serve as our Gabriel, bearing the great news, in particular, that the Orthodox Church is not a political organization. It is a Faith that teaches peace and love.

My dad is a proud American who recalls pulling the shades down in the house in Philadelphia during the blackouts of World War II. He also remembers being called a kike by a rotten kid in elementary school during the war. My grandmother was Jewish, but she was an ethnic Jew, not a political one like some atheists boldly identifying themselves as Jews today. Her family hailed from Russia. Esther spoke Yiddish and enjoyed whitefish on a bagel for breakfast in the morning. My dad’s father, Valentin, was from a prosperous family who lived in ‪Kyiv, Ukraine. My grandfather died when my father was fairly young, but my dad carried on the foundation of Orthodoxy even as a young teenager his father had left with him. My grandparents, too, were proud Americans—memory eternal.

And fathers are the guardians of faith and love, after all.

Lately, things have gotten quite dark and all of us need a bright reminder that America is the land of religious liberty. ‪My father can help us with that. I am not one of them, but there are people who think it takes the most courage to fight physically like some kind of warrior. Instead, I believe true courage is the willingness to stand in the center of the fire with an open heart, and not shrink back—a spiritual warrior.‬ My father is a spiritual warrior. And fathers are the guardians of faith and love, after all.

Under the Bolsheviks, the religious landscape in the Soviet Union consisted mainly of two disparate ends —a severely repressed Orthodox Church and a heavily promoted militant atheist alternative to religion called “scientific atheism.” Under these circumstances, one might expect the rapid spread of religious disbelief. But the intensity of the militant atheist campaign originated from an official mandate and not popular appeal. In turn, the scientific atheism was increasingly rejected as Soviet officials increasingly created a monopoly with the aim of replacing religious beliefs and practices. This is an area where the Orthodox Church has great wisdom from the painful experiences of the 20th century. Slavic people were among the first victims of militant atheist oppression which resulted in the deaths of hundreds of millions worldwide.

I have tried to internalize that history as I know it from my father and the immensity of the discussion of politics and religion today in America. And I’ve been wanting to do this for over 30 years. To address how, in particular, it is possible that media in America can cover such crimes against humanity and how the separation of church and state is so tremendously violated. As an American, I am at liberty to call out such conspiracies. In fact, I have a strange talent for it. I was a precocious child who became an intellectually curious adult. Thus, I believe it is my moral responsibility. As the famous Civil Rights author and activist James Baldwin, also the son of a preacher man said: “I want to be an honest man and a good writer.”

Execution by hunger

Miron Dolot was Simon Starow’s pen name, born Semen Stariv in Verhuny, Ukraine in 1916. The first book I read about Holomodor, the genocide of Ukrainians in the 1930s, was written by him. One of the few written survivor accounts of the Ukrainian famine on record. It was written in French, Les affamés: l’holocauste masqué. The Famished: the Masked Holocaust. I thought he was French. It turns out that he was Ukrainian and “Miron Dolot” was a pseudonym. Execution by Hunger is the English title. I read it the year it was released, 1985. I’m haunted by it to this day. A firsthand account of the atheist takeover of Ukraine and subsequent starvation of millions of Orthodox Christians and Orthodox Jews. I was immature when I read the book and refused to believe that such evil could exist in America. Dolot’s book helped change my mind.

Simon Starow

I read Dolot’s Execution by Hunger thirty years ago and it still brings tears to my eyes at the mention of it. Because now I understand that he had dedicated his life to his father who had been assassinated by the Bolsheviks when he was just a young boy. Fathers are the guardians of faith and love, after all. And all of them were up against a conspiracy of atheists who masterfully hid the objective truth. It took me nearly thirty years to formulate that objective truth, particularly the role of the New York Times. The genocide of 7 million Ukrainians was a conspiracy within the U.S. and the enterprise of subjective or political “truths,” the Soviet concept of truth, continues today.

The atheist enterprise was built on a war against objective truth, or better said a war against spirituality, to hide who was truly responsible for Holodomor, in this particular case. The conspiracy of an elite atheist minority. Starow’s personal account has never been acknowledged by that elite enterprise. In fact his publications, including Execution by Hunger, and manuscripts on Ukrainian émigrés (especially displaced persons), the history of Kievan Rus’, Christianity in Ukraine, and Ukraine under Soviet rule, are locked up by an elite educational institution, Stanford University, unavailable to the general public.

As a Ukrainian, I owe it to Simon Starow to see that the objective truth might be told of the Holodomor conspiracy and all the other mass murders hidden by the New York Times and the media. “Journalism” has been part of an atheist conspiracy ever since 1917. The genocide was designed by atheist Bolsheviks to completely destroy the religious Ukrainian people and their nation. To this day, atheists hide the truth about Holodomor and other crimes against humanity committed by extremist atheists.

Atheists played a highly disproportionate and probably decisive role effectively dominating the Soviet terror regime during its early years. Atheists were responsible for the murder of tens of millions of Christians and Jews. Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn wrote about it, the book was banned, and he was blacklisted by the West. There is even an author who has built her career around plagiarizing Alexander Solzhenitsyn’s books and censoring out the parts incriminating the British Empire’s atheist enterprise. In 2017, she published a book of lies about the Holodomor genocide in Ukraine completely eliminating the role of the atheist politburo —the British suzerainty.

British intelligence had an active hand in the Bolshevik Revolution. And during the new revolutionary upsurge and World War I the Bolshevik press played a very important role in the Bolshevik Party’s winning of the masses in Russia. Over time the British and American intelligence agencies practically merged, having been planned that way from the start by Allen Dulles. The British have been at war with spirituality and have charged the American “intelligence community” to wage it.

Gabriel’s Razor

‪Writing about spirituality as it relates to democracy is somehow verboten in the West. However, spirituality is part and parcel of the principle of nation states and the very concept of democracy. You cannot know what you are prevented from knowing, let alone discussing. Thus, I think we ought to be talking about why exactly the “deep state” and “fake news” exist. But the conversation must not be highbrow. If principles can’t be explained to an elementary school child, then adults will never understand them let alone take them on as their own. Americans deserve to be carefully informed so they can participate in public conversations, if they choose to do so.

Let’s find a responsible level of detail for our conversation. Let’s call this “Gabriel’s Razor.” ‪In philosophy, a “razor” is a principle or rule of thumb that allows one to explain a complex situation in a less complex way.‬ In all three Abrahamic religions, Gabriel is an important archangel, first described in the Hebrew Bible. He brought tidings of great joy.

‪There are two worlds. The material world in the Marxist sense and the spiritual world under God.‬ The Marxist material world is atheist, political, subjective, constructed by men who seek greed and power through war. The Godly spiritual world is lived in by the pious who seek only peace and love. It is where objective truth resides.‬

The majority of us have varying degrees of connection with both worlds.‬ People who have a solid moral compass are probably more likely to have a guide to the spiritual world, but that can be very deceiving.

‪The dishonest mixing of the two is where organized religion comes in. Charlatans in the political material world exploit the spiritual world in the name of a religion —Christianity, Judea and Islam.‬

But, in fact, spirituality and politics have nothing whatsoever to do with each other.‬ On the other hand, spirituality and democracy have everything to do with each other.

This is where the conspiracy thrives.

Conspiracy

If we have learned anything from U.S. President Donald Trump’s tumultuous first term is that political conspiracy exists. In spades. And the media and the so-called “intelligence community” directly participate. As Americans we ought to take the next step and aim to institutionalize that on a policy making level. I am convinced that the distinction between religious power and religious liberty is the key to unlock much of the conspiracy.‬ Thankfully, today the right people have started to call it out as “Marxist” and “Bolshevism,” including President Trump and Attorney General Willam Barr. It is a modern application of the work of Karl Marx and the power of culture as a political tool, and also the power of the mass media. Americans had struggled with this idea that popular culture, our popular culture, could be subversive in this way. Now, we Americans are waking up.

A general denial of the likelihood of such conspiracies serves only those capitalist class interests, those politicians, those elite and those corporations who live fat off it. As I have written earlier, I think “journalism” has been a British military-intelligence strategy ever since 1917. I have also written about Cultural Marxism, but I won’t call it that. Marxist is more than sufficient. Conspiracy is perhaps inherent to Marxist capitalism.

The threat is that politicians don’t respect religious principles —see Gabriel’s Razor— and it is both wildly anti-democratic and conspiratorial.

We are best to draw awareness to political implications in much the same way laws in the 1950s did with subliminal product advertising in movies, the campaigns over decades to identify cigarettes as cancer causing or more recently Donald Trump’s actions to shut down the OxyContin crisis. The threat is that politicians don’t respect religious principles —see Gabriel’s Razor— and it is both wildly anti-democratic and conspiratorial.

In philosophy, objectivity is the concept of truth independent from individual subjectivity. If we are being honest about it, all of us could admit that we will never ever get the objective truth from the media. Ever. Some would call the media today evil. I would not stop them. If you frequent social media and have observed the general obnoxious behavior of the people that call themselves “journalists” these days the conspiracy is teeming. It’s like we are up against the petty bourgeois radicals in Fyodor Dostoevsky’s Demons who demand acknowledgment, police language, censor ideas they dislike, and invoke hateful canards to bully people into accepting their views. In fact, we have valid reason to believe that the media today is run by an atheist conspiracy, not unlike the Bolshevik takeover of Russia, an Orthodox Christian country dominated by a tiny atheist minority. Vladimir Lenin was backed by Anglo-Saxon oligarchs, there was nothing authentic about him nor his alleged ideology. After all, the “Bolshevik Revolution” was an atheist financial enterprise. Today, the percentage of atheists in the U.S. is only 2%, yet an atheist perspective dominates the mass media.

“Marxist“ is really the best catch-all term for the Bolsheviks, English School scholars, realists, realpolitik, liberals, Zionists, Neoconservatives, Marxists, Cultural Marxists, postmodernists, humanists, Frankfurt School proponents, constructivists, Malthusians and a variety of other dishonest intellectual schemers that have appeared since the end of the Cold War. Because I think the root of the incompetence of our economic policies is the presumption of the British behaviorists such as London-trained Karl Marx, a raving atheist.

The place to start is what Marx called “reification” or verdinglichung for which the literal translation is “making into a thing.” Giving real attributes to made up things.

Karl Marx played all sides of the British geopolitical game, instituting kind of a geopolitical matrix built on materialism, the oldest philosophical tradition in Western Civilization and the basis for Western Civilization itself and Marxism. Here’s where liberty comes in. Materialism strips humans of the logic of their humanity—the whole point of liberty. Materialism eliminates the spiritual world completely. Materialism is how we in “the West” have come to look at the world, due to this British influence —particularly through language, economics, science and education, and most especially the secularization of religion. Breaking down that fabrication would help Americans de-couple from the British Empire. The place to start is what Marx called “reification” or verdinglichung for which the literal translation is “making into a thing.” Giving real attributes to made up things. Our language is littered with them. “Religious Right” is an excellent example. It is a completely make-believe idea designed to foment discord among Christians in a political manner. The perfect segue for what is next.

As an American, this is the hardest section for me to write. Because it is out of shame that I must admit that it appears that our government has conspired against all of the religions. I wrote about how it has corrupted the Catholic Church in Ukraine. It is public record that the U.S. State Department lobbies the interests of Scientology, a cult group created by the CIA, in various countries in Europe. In America, there are groups that are Christians in name only because of a solid history of political Evangelicals and their connection to the CIA and the Neoconservative movement. Billy Graham, Pat Robertson, Jerry Falwell and others. This is just the tip of the iceberg. I am too embarrassed to reveal more. Religion has been infiltrated in the U.S. by the so-called “intelligence community” for decades. Now, attending church is prohibited because it allegedly spreads COVID, but you can go riot among thousands of people, no problem, and you are encouraged by the media to do so. If efforts are being taken to shut down the most pious religious people, then that means that absolutely everybody’s liberty is at risk. This is what the atheist Bolsheviks did to the Orthodox Christians and Orthodox Jews in the early Soviet Union. An ideology against God only leads to the loss of individual freedoms.

Religious liberty is a civil rights issue — its moral basis is the recognition that freedom of conscience is fundamental to human dignity.

Today, religious liberty is probably the most important of the liberties in America. Religious liberty is a civil rights issue — its moral basis is the recognition that freedom of conscience is fundamental to human dignity. The more Marxist tactics surface, the more convinced I am that the distinction between religious power and religious liberty is the key to understanding the conflict.

Better the devil you know

The Christian Bible devotes only a few passages to satan and does not describe his appearance. The Christian Church had been united as one for over a thousand years, but split in 1054 into East and West. In short, the Western Church became highly political and split into a million pieces. The Eastern Church to a much less degree. A major difference became the notion of satan. While satan gets celebrity status in the Western versions of Christianity, there is no fire and brimstone fear created in the Eastern Orthodox Christianity. We Orthodox Christians are taught not to fear satan because we can overcome those fears with our strength of Faith and our beliefs. Whereas there is plenty of fear spreading in the Western Church. You could call it an enterprise, even —a capitalist culture of fear. Because much of the popular lore of satan is not biblical; instead, it is a post-medieval Christian reading of the scriptures influenced by medieval and pre-medieval Christian popular mythology. The Protestants and Evangelicals decided that satan is a major figure and gave him next level powers.

In the 17th century, John Milton wrote his epic poem “Paradise Lost.” He created the most sympathetic satan in literary history — a complex character with legitimate grievances against a repressive God. During the English Civil War, Milton served in Oliver Cromwell’s government. It also should be no surprise that Oliver Cromwell allegedly used satanic forces to win a decisive battle in the English Civil War. Yawn.

Yes, the British elite manufactured satan. No, really. Milton’s satan is defined by cunning, eloquence and the ability to manipulate others into bringing about their own ruin. The satan theme is most explicitly set forth in Marx’s “The Fiddler,” dedicated to his father. Basically, the British Empire’s social construct of “the West” was built on the notion that satan is important. The British politicized evil as geopolitical technology.

‪‪Western politics made it all possible. “Politicize” from the ancient Greek politikos means “belonging to the state.” A politicized issue is one that’s a matter of public debate. Politicization is a last refuge of the grifter. To politicize something is to render it political in a way that distorts its true meaning. Zionism was a national movement that rebelled against historical Judaism and was mainly atheistic. Mixing politics and religion is the now basis of Zionism and its daughter Neoconservatism. Conjuring up the ghost of Oliver Cromwell, the Neoconservative death cult, the legacy of the Bolsheviks, has, first and foremost, exploited religion. They started off in the Left as Marxists consulting President Carter. Then, the Neocons moved to the Republican Party in the 1980s with President Reagan and co-opted the Evangelicals and the Mormons, and the relationship between religion and American diplomacy became really toxic. With the CIA, priests and journalists became spies. Now, they’ve moved back to the Democrat party with Joe Biden where they’ve coopted the Catholic Church. But, of course, we can’t forget their mothership is political Zionism.

Capitalism

In order for America to “decouple” from the capitalist ideology that drives Atlanticism and Canada’s “multiculturalism,” understanding the atheist cultural campaigns is imperative. There’s a way we can tackle this in a peaceful manner. In brief, we would identify conspiracy by members of ruling elites which is intrinsic to capitalism. Thus, we would make a public distinction between acts of the state that are public and open to direct investigation, and acts of the state that are concealed, secret, and indeed conspiratorial.

Once you realize that almost everything in the “Western” media is make-believe, you’ve nearly emancipated yourself from the intellectual slavery of capitalist ideology. We human beings produce our own world and can, therefore, change it ourselves. Our world was defined for centuries for us in “the West” in words by British agency, quite atheist in nature. It is the Western Civilization of Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution, the capitalist economics of Karl Marx, the psychology of Sigmund Freud, and more recently the identity politics of Francis Fukuyama. All of whom have turned out to be intellectual frauds. All of whom have a long history of active hostility toward religion and spirituality.

We need a simple vocabulary to discuss capitalist ideology. I actually think it is pretty brilliant that U.S. President Trump is calling out the “Marxists.” It is similar to his strategy for the “fake news” and the “deep state.” It is specific enough and at the same time dreadfully vague to be effective. Otherwise, you could spend years explaining it.

Karl Marx, the first historian of capitalism, wrote about English capitalism as its model. Marx did not deal centrally with the U.S. because it was a British phenomenon. However, we are taught and made to believe that the DNA of the American economy is capitalist. This is wrong. In the U.S. Constitution there is no notion of capitalism. The founding fathers were in fact deeply suspicious of large aggregations of wealth. In his 1830s “Democracy in America,” Alexis de Toquiville could not get over America’s obsession with equality, not wealth accumulation. To move forward and make positive change, we need to retrace our steps.

Julian Assange reported that nearly every war that has started in the last 50 years has been a result of media lies. He’s locked up in a British prison.

Capitalist ideology is dominant in the media because capitalism is dominant everywhere. Julian Assange reported that nearly every war that has started in the last 50 years has been a result of media lies. He’s locked up in a British prison. But we are at liberty to make this a fact of American life. In Marxist capitalism, the media is part of a conspiracy. That is our baseline.

Sea spray

America is at the center of a whirling sea change, you can feel it. And with the right education going forward, we could diminish a British conspiracy against our liberty. This threat is as old as America. We’ve just not been educated about it along with the true nature of Transatlantic slave trade, the industrial revolution and capitalism, the America Revolution, the American Civil War and the American Civil Rights Movement — U.S. history.

View from the USS Norfolk sailing on the Atlantic Ocean, 2015. © Michael Dlabaj

Today, there is a conspiracy to prevent a strategic shift away from British agency in America that would halt seven decades of the exploitation of democracy, open markets and individual rights. Because in November, when U.S. President Donald Trump would be re-elected it will be the right opportunity to speed up “Transatlantic de-coupling,” or separation from the British Crown, to protect America’s sovereignty and our personal freedoms.

The great de-coupling is here. In a few months, we’ll have four years of free sailing. But the sea is going to be rough until then. If we are lucky, the British conspiracy ‪will shipwreck the status quo, the existing state of social and political affairs, instead of the country, and the sea spray it kicks up from that will be very refreshing.

Alexander Hamilton, Abraham Lincoln, Franklin Delano Roosevelt (read up on Smedley Butler), John F Kennedy and notably Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., all rejected the British conspiracy. While Donald Trump has doubled down on it in fits and starts. Harry Truman, Ronald Reagan and the Bushes all embraced it. All of the U.S. presidents encountered it, and most of them succumbed to it. Some of them, like Barack Obama, became puppets.

Sure we can talk about the British Crown, the City of London and Wall Street, but what does that mean in the most practical of terms to everyday people? It means‬ “Marxist” education and mass media, the “fake news” and the conspiracies carried out by the “deep state” against religion in America.

Liberty enlightens the world

I will now end with a summary of some informal policy recommendations and principles. And Lady Liberty will be our inspiration. There’s no easy immediate answer. The general message is that liberty ought to become part of American public policy dialog. It is unfair that people in America would suffer as those under communism did. Americans are more than just intellect. All mankind are spiritual beings.

The Statue of Liberty was created to celebrate freed slaves. Yes, you read that correctly. Lady Liberty was inspired by the end of the Civil War and emancipation. The bogus narrative about immigration wasn’t added until 1903.

A close-up of part of the chains at the Statue of Liberty’s feet. © National Park Service

The monument was first imagined by Édouard de Laboulaye. In France, he was an expert on the U.S. Constitution and, at the close of the American Civil War, the president of a committee that raised and disbursed funds to newly freed slaves. The massive statue, designed by the sculptor Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi, was a gift from France to the United States; she was named Liberté éclairant le monde: Liberty Enlightening the World.

Edouard de Laboulaye provided the idea for the statue, while Frederic-Auguste Bartholdi designed it. The seven spikes on the crown represent the seven oceans and the seven continents of the world, indicating the universal concept of liberty. Laboulaye proposed that a great monument should be given as a gift from France to the United States as a celebration of both the union’s victory in the American Revolution, and the abolition of slavery. Although you cannot see Lady Liberty’s feet clearly she is in fact standing among a broken shackle and chains, with her right foot raised, depicting her moving forward away from oppression and slavery.

Thus, we must make public distinction between acts of the state that are public and open to direct investigation, and acts of the state that are concealed, secret, and indeed conspiratorial.

There’s been a conspiracy against Lady Liberty ever since the day she stepped foot in New York. A conspiracy by members of ruling elites which is intrinsic to British capitalism. Thus, we must make public distinction between acts of the state that are public and open to direct investigation, and acts of the state that are concealed, secret, and indeed conspiratorial.

Monsieur Laboulaye, often referred to as the “Father of the Statue of Liberty” said: “Remain steadfast in the faith; instruct yourself; bridle your tongue; repress your wrath; forbear to do evil; associate with the good; screen the faults of your neighbor; relieve the poor by your alms; and expect your reward in eternity.”‬

Whether it be Édouard de Laboulaye or my own father, everybody needs a father figure in their life. Fathers are the guardians of faith and love, after all. Everybody needs spiritual guidance at times. Because liberty is so dear. Because democracy, as our forefathers, the fathers of America, had clearly laid out, also has a spiritual nature —a personal, individual or moral basis— which ensures our liberty.

Spirituality allows a man to take control of himself in a powerful way, to think for himself.

The great de-coupling or emancipation is here. If we now can confirm that spiritual conspiracy, due to the inherent nature of Marxist capitalism (atheist ideology) is real, then we can borrow Marx’s principle of “reification” and make Gabriel’s Razor material, make a real thing. Poof! This will foster a new understanding of the Marxist capitalist state and provide an honest paradigm for a historically dishonest enterprise.

The great emancipation is here. If one acknowledges that hostile secrecy (the so-called “intelligence community”) is implicit and is an instrument of conspiracy, the entire enterprise then becomes quite predictable and analyzable. Seems like the fatherly thing to do, to protect liberty and all, by rendering spiritual charlatans as political conspirators. Perhaps we will then have the ability to identify political magicians who conjure up false gods and monsters. We will be at liberty to do so. ‪We are not enslaved. We are free to do so.‬

The great de-coupling is here. If we acknowledge that the “intelligence community” is the organized crime branch of the British and U.S. governments, functioning like the political or secret police, as the KGB did in Soviet Russia, through the complicit media, ultimately obstructing justice, a criminal act. Historically, this has been the case. However, under President Trump, DNI John Ratcliffe along with FBI Director Christopher Wray, DHS Chad Wolf and Attorney General William Barr, make this administration’s intelligence agencies much better than previous ones.

As a top line public policy issue, it is probably best to aim high and tackle the concept of ‪”Soviet strategic culture‬,“ though we can still call it out as “Marxist.” It is the 1917 Marxism—Leninism, the official and validating ideology of the Soviet state and its ruling Communist Party fused with the ”strategic realities“ (meaning Orthodoxy) of the Russian empire forged by the Great Russian tsars since the 1400s.‬ Importantly, this brand of militant atheism rejects the notion of liberty, especially demonstrated in its continual dishonesty. One of the most significant aspects of Marxist thought is that it is always being historically revised. And one of the greatest and dirtiest secrets about Marxist thought is that it tends to despise and blame the victim.

That’s where the conspiracy comes in. I am convinced “Marxist” is the right term to call it out. Rather than legitimizing such acts as a “false flag” or any by other intellectually dishonest Marxist reification, a broad defamation is in order. Similar to “fake news” and “deep state,” the term does not require an explainer. That is the thing about evil. You know what good is. With “Marxist” we make a clear distinction between acts of the state that are public and open to direct investigation, and acts of the state that are concealed, secret, and indeed conspiratorial.

Today, entering the world of the corporate media is like stepping into a distant, parallel universe where the laws of physics have completely changed: black means white, up is down, and if you want to understand what’s really going on, you need a good reference book. We are at liberty to reject this, as one would reject satan.

Liberty enlightens the world.

“We are now in the process of defeating the radical left, the Marxists, the anarchists, the agitators, the looters, and people who in many instances have absolutely no clue what they are doing,” Trump said during a “Salute to America” event at the White House for July 4th, 2020.

The Marxist mob rioters were burning U.S. flags and Bibles in front of the Federal Court.

